Among those who addressed the Dale County Republican Committee General Meeting in September, from left, are Jeff Elrod representing the Will Ainsworth for Alabama Lt. Governor Campaign; State of Alabama Auditor Jim Zeigler, candidate for re-election; Justice Tom Parker, candidate for Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court; Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen, candidate for Alabama House of Representatives, District 89; and Dave Madden, Chairman of the Dale County Republican Party.
The Daleville Warhawks (2-3, 1-2) are back on the road this week to face off against region foe Cottonwood Bears (2-2, 2-1).
The Daleville Lady Hawks (0-7, 0-4) hosted Class 2A, Area 3 foe Geneva County Lady Bulldogs (4-8, 3-0) on Monday, Oct. 1 and fell 3-1.
The North and South will meet again on the field over 150 years after the original Battle of Newton.
STEAM students have spent the past two weeks learning about space and the science of designing structures.
Enterprise and Daleville business owner Kiko Arana spoke about his love for racing pigeons at the Lions Club meeting on Sept 12.
The Daleville Warhawks (2-3) picked up their second win of the season with a narrow 10-8 win over Class 3A’s Straughn Tigers (1-5) at home on Friday.
A 2 percent pay increase for Dale County employees was included when the Dale County Commission passed a $14.6 million fiscal year 2019 annual budget at the Sept. 25 meeting.
Throughout the month of October, citizens of Daleville can purchase fruit and help support the Daleville High School FFA and Agriculture Department.
An ADA-compliant cabin located on Fort Rucker's Lake Tholocco opened for its first guests following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 19.
A $33 million budget has been approved by the Dale County Board of Education.
The board approved the balanced budget with a unanimous vote after two public hearings on budget priorities, according to Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker.
A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of an Ozark man.
School Resource Officer Allen Medley said there is "no credible threat" against any school in the Daleville City Schools system.
The German Coffee Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 27, at 9:30 a.m. at The Landing at Fort Rucker. There is no special program this month. For more information, contact Marianne at (334) 389-1607 or Hannelore at (334) 774-2017.
"We come together.... on a solemn and important occasion for our community and our nation, coming together to pause and honor the service and sacrifices of all our prisoners of war, those who are still unaccounted for and their families," Col. William A. Ryan III, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, said during the annual POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Fort Rucker on Friday, Sept. 21.
The Daleville High School "Pride of the South" Marching Band will host the 33nd Annual DHS Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 29.
Do you think a new recreation and aquatics center for Enterprise should be a priority?
Total Votes: 120
