



"We come together.... on a solemn and important occasion for our community and our nation, coming together to pause and honor the service and sacrifices of all our prisoners of war, those who are still unaccounted for and their families," Col. William A. Ryan III, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, said during the annual POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Fort Rucker on Friday, Sept. 21.