The Southeast Sun: Daleville

Daleville

Top Story

Dale County GOP Committee speakers

Among those who addressed the Dale County Republican Committee General Meeting in September, from left, are Jeff Elrod representing the Will Ainsworth for Alabama Lt. Governor Campaign; State of Alabama Auditor Jim Zeigler, candidate for re-election; Justice Tom Parker, candidate for Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court; Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen, candidate for Alabama House of Representatives, District 89; and Dave Madden, Chairman of the Dale County Republican Party.

Wednesday 10/03/2018
Warhawks face big region matchup on the road
Updated: October 03, 2018 - 9:14 am

The Daleville Warhawks (2-3, 1-2) are back on the road this week to face off against region foe Cottonwood Bears (2-2, 2-1).

Lady Hawks fall to Geneva County at home
Updated: October 03, 2018 - 9:07 am

The Daleville Lady Hawks (0-7, 0-4) hosted Class 2A, Area 3 foe Geneva County Lady Bulldogs (4-8, 3-0) on Monday, Oct. 1 and fell 3-1.

Battle of Newton reenactment returning
Posted: October 03, 2018

The North and South will meet again on the field over 150 years after the original Battle of Newton.

STEAM studies astronomy and architecture
Posted: October 03, 2018

STEAM students have spent the past two weeks learning about space and the science of designing structures.

A pigeon roosts at Lions Club
Posted: October 03, 2018

Enterprise and Daleville business owner Kiko Arana spoke about his love for racing pigeons at the Lions Club meeting on Sept 12.

Daleville hangs on to defeat Straughn
Updated: October 03, 2018 - 9:03 am

The Daleville Warhawks (2-3) picked up their second win of the season with a narrow 10-8 win over Class 3A’s Straughn Tigers (1-5) at home on Friday.

Dale $14.6 million budget includes employee raises
Posted: October 03, 2018

A 2 percent pay increase for Dale County employees was included when the Dale County Commission passed a $14.6 million fiscal year 2019 annual budget at the Sept. 25 meeting.

DHS FFA holds annual fruit sale
Posted: October 03, 2018

Throughout the month of October, citizens of Daleville can purchase fruit and help support the Daleville High School FFA and Agriculture Department.

WWVC celebrates opening of Wounded Warrior Retreat
Posted: October 03, 2018

An ADA-compliant cabin located on Fort Rucker's Lake Tholocco opened for its first guests following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

DCBOE OKs $33 million budget
Posted: October 03, 2018

A $33 million budget has been approved by the Dale County Board of Education.

The board approved the balanced budget with a unanimous vote after two public hearings on budget priorities, according to Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker.

Ozark man killed in motorcycle crash
Updated: October 03, 2018 - 7:51 am

A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of an Ozark man.

Tuesday 10/02/2018
DCS threat 'not credible,' SRO says
Posted: October 02, 2018

School Resource Officer Allen Medley said there is "no credible threat" against any school in the Daleville City Schools system.

Thursday 09/27/2018
COMING UP
Posted: September 27, 2018

The German Coffee Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 27, at 9:30 a.m. at The Landing at Fort Rucker. There is no special program this month. For more information, contact Marianne at (334) 389-1607 or Hannelore at (334) 774-2017.

Wednesday 09/26/2018
Missing in action, POW's remembered at Fort Rucker
Posted: September 26, 2018

"We come together.... on a solemn and important occasion for our community and our nation, coming together to pause and honor the service and sacrifices of all our prisoners of war, those who are still unaccounted for and their families," Col. William A. Ryan III, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, said during the annual POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Fort Rucker on Friday, Sept. 21.

'Pride of the South' readies for Band Classic
Posted: September 26, 2018

The Daleville High School "Pride of the South" Marching Band will host the 33nd Annual DHS Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 29.

