The Southeast Sun: Committed to covering our community

Facebook Twitter
default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
Not you?||
Logout|My Dashboard

Top Story

Photo by: unknown

Two rezone requests OKed despite citizen opposition

Requests to rezone two separate agricultural/residential properties were approved by the Enterprise Planning Commission despite opposition expressed by several of the residents in the respective areas.The rezone approvals by the nine-member commission will next move to the Nov. 6 Enterprise …

Multimedia

rss

Opinion

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Online poll

Do you think a new recreation and aquatics center for Enterprise should be a priority?

Total Votes: 120

Loading…
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Stocks

© Copyright 2018, The Southeast Sun, Enterprise, AL. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]